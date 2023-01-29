The Pelicans transferred Seabron to the NBA club from the G League's Birmingham Squadron on Sunday.

Seabron will be available for Sunday's matchup against the Bucks and operate as an emergency depth option with Brandon Ingram (toe) and CJ McCollum (thumb) both sidelined. The undrafted rookie out of NC State has made four NBA appearances this season and is averaging 1.0 points in 2.0 minutes per game.