The Pelicans transferred Seabron to the NBA club from the G League's Birmingham Squadron on Monday.

Seabron continues to light it up in the G League, scoring at least 20 points in four of his last seven outings, and will get another stint with the NBA club. However, he's made only four appearances with the Pelicans and hasn't played more than three minutes in any of those contests, so he's not expected to be a factor in Monday's matchup against the Thunder.