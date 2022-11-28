New Orleans transferred Seabron from the G League to the NBA club Monday, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports.

Seabron and Kira Lewis will both be available for the Pelicans during Monday's contest against the Thunder. Searbon scored in double figures in eight straight games to start the G League campaign, including four 20-plus point outings. However, he's gone scoreless across two NBA appearances, which both came at the end of October.