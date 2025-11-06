Queen ended with 11 points (3-8 FG, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and three steals over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 101-99 win over Dallas.

After logging season bests in boards, dimes and steals in Tuesday's win over Charlotte, the rookie first-rounder kept his foot on the gas with another promising showing. With Zion Williamson (hamstring) on the shelf, Queen is starting to push for more playing time. Over his last seven contests, he's averaged 9.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 19.2 minutes per game.