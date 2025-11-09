Queen produced 13 points (5-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and two blocks in 25 minutes during Saturday's 126-119 loss to San Antonio.

Queen continues to make a push for consistent playing time, scoring double digits for the third straight game, despite coming off the bench. The coaching staff seems resistant to putting Queen in the starting lineup, instead opting to run with Kevon Looney as the opening center. Nonetheless, Queen has shown enough over the past three games to warrant serious fantasy attention, even in standard leagues.