Queen notched eight points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals across 24 minutes during Monday's 120-94 win over the Kings.

With the Pelicans buried in the standings, the rookie first-rounder looks to be cemented as the team's top center from here on out. Queen has been prone to the occasional dud, but he's shown plenty of potential across the board in 2025-26. Over his last eight outings, Queen has averaged 11.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks in 25.7 minutes per game.