Queen amassed 17 points (8-12 FG, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Thursday's 143-120 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Even though Queen was unable to repeat the impressive triple-double he notched in the loss against the Spurs on Monday, he posted another impressive stat line. The rookie big man has been one of the best first-year players in the league this season and has established excellent chemistry with Jeremiah Fears. Queen moved to the starting lineup Nov. 16 and hasn't looked back since, averaging 15.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks per game in his 14 starts.