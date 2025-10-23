Queen notched three points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and one block in 14 minutes during Wednesday's 128-122 loss to the Grizzlies.

Queen didn't play much in the regular-season opener, but he made his presence felt on the boards. It remains to be seen what kind of role the rookie center will have in his first season, but he could make an impact from a fantasy perspective if he continues to crash the glass in limited minutes off the bench.