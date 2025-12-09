Queen produced 33 points (11-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 11-13 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and four blocks in 33 minutes during Monday's 135-132 loss to the Spurs.

Queen put together the best all-around showing of his NBA career and became the youngest player in franchise history to record a 25-point triple-double, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com. He set season highs in points and blocks, but it wasn't enough to steal a victory. The Maryland product is still working out a way to deliver with consistency through his first 25 games in the NBA, though he's certainly shown promising flashes.