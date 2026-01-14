Queen finished with 10 points (5-10 FG), 13 rebounds and five assists across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 122-116 loss to the Nuggets.

It was the ninth double-double of the season for Queen, seven of which have come in his last 14 games. Over that stretch, the rookie center is averaging 12.9 points, 9.6 boards, 4.9 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.1 steals in 28.1 minutes as he continues to look like something of a steal himself as the 13th overall pick in the 2025 Draft.