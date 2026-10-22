Queen contributed 10 points (2-4 FG, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and two steals over 18 minutes during Wednesday's 123-120 loss to Indiana.

Queen recorded a double-double, albeit just, delivering a solid line despite playing limited minutes off the bench. With Yves Missi having arguably the best game of his life as the starting center, it appears as though Queen is going to serve as the backup, at least for the foreseeable future. He remains a viable asset in standard leagues, with a view to increasing his value, if and when his role also increases.