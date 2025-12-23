Queen posted 19 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block over 34 minutes during the Pelicans' 119-113 win over the Mavericks on Monday.

It was another strong outing for the rookie center, who has now logged a double-double in three consecutive games. Queen has been a permanent member of the Pelicans' starting lineup since Nov. 16, and his strong play of late should keep him in a starting role even when Zion Williamson is given the green light to upgrade from his bench role. As a starter, Queen is averaging 14.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 steals over 28.5 minutes per game.