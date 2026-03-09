Pelicans' Derik Queen: Fares well off bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Queen amassed 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one block across 25 minutes during Sunday's 138-118 win over Washington.
Queen has been a volatile fantasy asset lately, but Sunday's game was a step in the right direction. Over his last eight outings, the rookie has seen 21.1 minutes per contest with 9.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 0.8 blocks on 39.7 percent shooting from the field.
More News
-
Pelicans' Derik Queen: Hits for 19 off bench•
-
Pelicans' Derik Queen: Won't start vs. Golden State•
-
Pelicans' Derik Queen: Productive at both ends Friday•
-
Pelicans' Derik Queen: Continues filling up box score•
-
Pelicans' Derik Queen: Strong showing in loss•
-
Pelicans' Derik Queen: Flirts with triple-double in win•