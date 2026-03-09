Queen amassed 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one block across 25 minutes during Sunday's 138-118 win over Washington.

Queen has been a volatile fantasy asset lately, but Sunday's game was a step in the right direction. Over his last eight outings, the rookie has seen 21.1 minutes per contest with 9.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 0.8 blocks on 39.7 percent shooting from the field.