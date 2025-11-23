Queen racked up 20 points (6-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-8 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 32 minutes during Saturday's 115-98 loss to the Hawks.

Queen was coming off a 20-point, seven-rebound, 11-assist performance Friday against the Mavericks, and he delivered an impressive stat line on the second leg of a back-to-back set. The rookie big man has been one of the best first-year players this season, but he seems to have taken his game to another level of late. In his last three starts, Queen has averaged 23.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game while shooting 53.0 percent from the floor.