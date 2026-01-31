Queen posted 22 points (8-12 FG, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and two blocks over 34 minutes during Friday's 114-106 victory over the Grizzlies.

Queen snapped a four-game, single-digit scoring streak in Friday's win, and he did a much better job of asserting himself in the offense and taking advantage of matchups whenever he had a smaller defender on him. The Pelicans have now won three of their past four games and they'll look to keep the good times rolling Saturday in Philadelphia.