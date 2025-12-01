Pelicans' Derik Queen: Goes for 15 in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Queen racked up 15 points (4-12 FG, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's 133-121 loss to the Lakers.
While Queen did not have a great night from the field, he still put up 15 points and effectively continued his impressive rookie campaign. In his last seven appearances, Queen is averaging 15.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks across 25.4 minutes, and has effectively cemented himself as a cornerstone within the Pelicans' starting lineup.
