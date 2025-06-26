Queen was selected by the Pelicans with the No. 13 overall pick in the NBA Draft.

Atlanta made the pick for New Orleans, so Queen is headed to the Pelicans as part of a trade that sent the 23rd pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and a 2026 first-rounder to the Hawks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports. Queen is a bit undersized for the center position, standing at 6-foot-9, but he's a skilled passer and an excellent finisher with both hands. The Maryland product was comfortable putting the ball on the floor and excelled as a rebounder. His jumper is a big question mark, as he shot just 20 percent from three at the college level. Additionally, Queen could be targeted in pick-and-roll actions early in his NBA career, considering his lack of size and somewhat sluggish movement. He'll likely begin his professional career as Yves Missi's (ankle) backup, but there isn't much more competition at center outside of Missi.