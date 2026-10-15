Queen totaled six points (1-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals across 19 minutes in Wednesday's 101-97 preseason win over Dallas.

Queen struggled mightily from the field but was a force on the glass, hauling in a game-high 11 rebounds. The 21-year-old has grabbed at least eight rebounds in all three of his preseason appearances. With Zion Williamson and Yves Missi expected to occupy the starting frontcourt spots, health permitting, Queen will likely be relegated to the second unit. However, the Maryland product should still have a sizable role this year after averaging 11.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.0 steals across 81 regular-season games (48 starts) as a rookie in 2025-26.