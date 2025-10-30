Queen ended Wednesday's 122-88 loss to the Nuggets with four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds and one steal over 14 minutes.

Queen saw his playing time decrease after Zion Williamson (foot) returned from a one-game absence, but was still able to pull down eight rebounds in 14 minutes. Benches cleared late in the second half due to the blowout nature of the game, but Queen's next opportunity to produce would be Friday against the Clippers, which marks the kickoff of the in-season NBA Cup.