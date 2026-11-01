Queen posted eight points (3-6 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Saturday's 121-99 win over Atlanta.

Queen finished Saturday's game as the Pelicans' second-leading bench scorer and finished second on the team in rebounds behind Karlo Matkovic (10). Although he's coming off the bench, Queen's averages early on in the 2026-27 season are similar to what he produced during his rookie campaign last year. The Maryland product is averaging 11.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals over 23.7 minutes per game this season.