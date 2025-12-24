Queen produced 21 points (7-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal over 25 minutes during Tuesday's 141-118 loss to the Cavaliers.

Queen was limited to just two points in the first half while missing all four of his field-goal attempts, but the rookie center came alive in the third quarter with 16 points, going 6-for-7 from the field while connecting on both of his three-point attempts in the frame. The Pelicans traded two first-round picks to move up to the 13th spot in the 2025 NBA Draft to select Queen, and the Maryland product has blossomed into a key piece of the franchise early in his career. Across the 19 games since permanently entering the starting lineup Nov. 16, Queen has averaged 15.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks over 28.3 minutes per game.