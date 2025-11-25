Queen contributed eight points (4-9 FG), five rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 17 minutes during Monday's 143-130 win over Chicago.

Queen has been generating a lot of positive headlines in New Orleans as a bright spot in an otherwise tough season. He was sent packing to the bench for the start of the second half, however, with the Pelicans rolling with Yves Missi. Unless this becomes a trend, Queen's fantasy managers can treat this game as an outlier, with the Pelicans likely trying to better match up with Chicago's small-ball lineups.