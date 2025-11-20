Queen contributed 30 points (12-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 125-118 loss to the Nuggets.

Queen drew his third consecutive start and scored a career-high 30 points after totaling just 27 in his last three appearances. The rookie delivered an impressive all-around performance Wednesday, leading the Pelicans in points, rebounds and blocks. The Maryland product is expected to continue seeing ample playing time on a struggling Pelicans squad, and he has already logged 25-plus minutes in eight straight games.