Pelicans' Derik Queen: Moves into starting lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Queen will enter the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Warriors.
With a new head coach in town, the Pelicans will quickly make a change, moving Queen into the first unit with Kevon Looney moving into a bench role. Queen has been one of the few bright spots for the Pelicans this season, and it's hard to imagine him not running away with this job.
More News
-
Pelicans' Derik Queen: Scores season-high 26 points•
-
Pelicans' Derik Queen: Career-high eight assists•
-
Pelicans' Derik Queen: Another encouraging effort•
-
Pelicans' Derik Queen: Transformative performance•
-
Pelicans' Derik Queen: Quiet outing in loss•
-
Pelicans' Derik Queen: Grabs eight boards in loss•