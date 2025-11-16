default-cbs-image
Queen will enter the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Warriors.

With a new head coach in town, the Pelicans will quickly make a change, moving Queen into the first unit with Kevon Looney moving into a bench role. Queen has been one of the few bright spots for the Pelicans this season, and it's hard to imagine him not running away with this job.

