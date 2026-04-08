Queen recorded 17 points (6-9 FG, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and three steals over 37 minutes during Tuesday's 156-137 win over the Jazz.

With Zion Williamson, Saddiq Bey and Herbert Jones all sitting out despite being healthy, Queen entered the starting lineup and nearly put up a triple-double. The Pelicans have noting on the line in the final two games of the regular season, so Queen may get another extended look or two.