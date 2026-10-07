Queen scored 10 points (3-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-7 FT) while adding nine rebounds, three steals and an assist in 17 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's preseason win over the Thunder.

The 21-year-old center showed flashes of his upside as a rookie in 2025-26 after being the 13th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, but Queen remains stuck on the second unit as long as Zion Williamson and Yves Missi remain healthy. More consistent minutes could still allow Queen to improve on the 11.7 points, 7.1 boards, 3.7 assists and 1.9 combined steals and blocks he averaged last season.