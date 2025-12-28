Queen logged 21 points (7-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 27 minutes during Saturday's 123-114 loss to the Suns.

Queen has been one of the most productive rookies in The Association this season, and the big man out of Baylor continues to show his ability to impact the game in various ways every time he steps on the court. Queen has notched four double-doubles across his last six appearances and has scored 15-plus points in seven of his previous nine contests. He'll remain a valuable fantasy alternative as long as he's able to continue racking up stats left and right.