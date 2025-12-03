Queen totaled 21 points (8-15 FG, 5-8 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Tuesday's 149-142 overtime loss to the Timberwolves.

Queen turned in his best performance in almost two weeks, logging a season-high 39 minutes in the process. With Zion Williamson set to miss an extended period due to an adductor injury, Queen's spot in the rotation just became a little clearer. As we have seen in recent times, there will be some wild shifts in production, something managers will have to brace for.