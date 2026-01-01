default-cbs-image
Queen is questionable for Friday's against Portland with a left quadriceps contusion.

Queen's status could be determined by his ability to make it through pregame warmups Friday. The rookie first-rounder has taken over the top role at center, but Yves Missi and Kevon Looney would likely share the minutes down low if Queen can't play.

