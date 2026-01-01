Pelicans' Derik Queen: Questionable against Portland
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Queen is questionable for Friday's against Portland with a left quadriceps contusion.
Queen's status could be determined by his ability to make it through pregame warmups Friday. The rookie first-rounder has taken over the top role at center, but Yves Missi and Kevon Looney would likely share the minutes down low if Queen can't play.
More News
-
Pelicans' Derik Queen: Swats five shots during loss•
-
Pelicans' Derik Queen: Posts another double-double•
-
Pelicans' Derik Queen: Huge third quarter in loss•
-
Pelicans' Derik Queen: Double-doubles vs. Dallas•
-
Pelicans' Derik Queen: Records double-double•
-
Pelicans' Derik Queen: Double-doubles in win•