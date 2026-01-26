Queen accumulated four points (2-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist over 17 minutes during Sunday's 104-95 win over San Antonio.

It was one of Queen's worst performances of his rookie season, and he was soundly outplayed by Yves Missi. Queen's starting role appears to be safe for now, but he certainly has some competition. Over his last appearances, Queen has averaged 8.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 23.0 minutes per contest.