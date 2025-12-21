default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Queen closed Saturday's 128-109 win over the Pacers with 17 points (8-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 27 minutes.

Queen continues to put up excellent numbers, and he's been one of the best rookies in the 2025-26 campaign thus far. Queen now has two double-doubles and a triple-double over his last five outings, showing his outstanding ability to fill the stat sheet and giving him a strong floor every time he steps on the court. Queen has started every game for the Pelicans since Nov. 16. This was New Orleans' fourth consecutive win of the campaign.

More News