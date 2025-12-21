Queen closed Saturday's 128-109 win over the Pacers with 17 points (8-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 27 minutes.

Queen continues to put up excellent numbers, and he's been one of the best rookies in the 2025-26 campaign thus far. Queen now has two double-doubles and a triple-double over his last five outings, showing his outstanding ability to fill the stat sheet and giving him a strong floor every time he steps on the court. Queen has started every game for the Pelicans since Nov. 16. This was New Orleans' fourth consecutive win of the campaign.