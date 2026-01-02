Pelicans' Derik Queen: Ruled out Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Queen (quadriceps) won't play Friday against Portland, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
The rookie first-round pick was unable to clear his questionable tag for this contest. He'll likely be listed as day-to-day going forward. In his absence, the Pelicans could rely more on Yves Missi and Kevon Looney.
