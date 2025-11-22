Queen popped off for 20 points (8-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, 11 assists, one steal and four turnovers in 32 minutes during Friday's 118-115 loss to the Mavs.

Queen did an excellent job of running the offense in this one, racking up seven dimes in his first seven minutes of play, and the seven-assist first quarter accounted for the most assists by any rookie in a quarter this season. He also joined Darren Collison, Chris Paul and Nickeil Alexander-Walker as the only other rookies in New Orleans' franchise history to record at least seven assists in a single quarter. Make sure Queen isn't floating around on your waiver wire.