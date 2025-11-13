Queen had 26 points (12-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 125-117 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Queen has been tasked with handling a bigger role on offense in recent games due to the absence of Zion Williamson (hamstring), and the big man has stepped up admirably to the challenge. Despite not starting a single game this season, this was Queen's fifth straight -- and seventh overall -- game with double-digit points. He's averaging a strong 13.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and a combined 1.8 steals-plus-blocks per game in six November appearances.