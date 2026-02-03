Queen accumulated 16 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals over 31 minutes during Monday's 102-95 loss to Charlotte.

This was a terrific showing for the rookie as he continues to be a bright spot for the club. Although the Pelicans do not have their first-round pick this season, the team may end up being sellers at the trade deadline. If they unload a player or two, Queen could potentially see a bump in usage.