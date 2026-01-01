Queen had nine points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, five blocks and two steals over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 134-118 loss to Chicago.

Although Queen isn't lighting up the scoreboard, the 6-9 rookie has excelled defensively in the paint. His five blocked shots marked his best total of the season, and he's establishing a high floor as a rebounder. He's averaging an encouraging 7.1 rebounds per game through 35 games.