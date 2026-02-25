Pelicans' Derik Queen: Won't start vs. Golden State
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Queen won't start against the Warriors on Tuesday.
With Dejounte Murray starting in his return from a torn Achilles, the Pelicans will keep DeAndre Jordan in the starting five and deploy Queen off the bench for the first time since Nov. 14. The rookie first-rounder has averaged 12.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.2 combined steals-plus-blocks while shooting 56.4 percent from the field in 27.1 minutes per game across seven February appearances.
