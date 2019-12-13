Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Back in starting five
Favors will start Friday's game against the 76ers.
Favors will be held to 15 minutes Friday in his first game back since Nov. 16, and he'll begin the contest on the court. He averaged 11.3 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists in his last four starts prior to missing time.
