Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Career-high eight assists in win

Favors totaled eight points (3-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 112-100 victory over the Nuggets.

Favors eclipsed 30 minutes once again, filling the boxscore, including a career-best eight assists. His workload continues to increase and over the past week, he is putting up top-60 numbers. He is not going to score with any regularity but the supporting production has been fantastic. His role is secure and as long as he is healthy, he needs to be rostered everywhere.