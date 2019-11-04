Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Cleared to return Monday

Favors (knee) will be available for Monday's game against the Nets.

Favors has been cleared to return after missing the past three games with knee soreness, though Jahlil Okafor will get the start at center over him as the Pelicans look to ease him back. Prior to his absence, the big man appeared in a trio of games and posted averages of 8.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 20.3 minutes.