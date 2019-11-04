Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Cleared to return Monday
Favors (knee) will be available for Monday's game against the Nets.
Favors has been cleared to return after missing the past three games with knee soreness, though Jahlil Okafor will get the start at center over him as the Pelicans look to ease him back. Prior to his absence, the big man appeared in a trio of games and posted averages of 8.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 20.3 minutes.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...