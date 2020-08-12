Favors will come off the bench Tuesday against the Kings.
The Pelicans are eliminated from playoff contention, and coach Alvin Gentry is having Favors come off the bench while Jaxson Hayes draws the start. Favors has come off the bench only two other times this season, and it's not clear what his workload will be Tuesday.
More News
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Logs double-double in win•
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Limited impact in start•
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Playing, starting Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Won't play in Wednesday's scrimmage•
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Steady showing since break•
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Plays 32 minutes in loss•