Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Could have minutes limit
Coach Alvin Gentry noted that he has to check with the training staff to see if Favors is on a minutes restriction for Friday's game against the Raptors, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Favors played just eight minutes Monday during his return from a knee injury. Considering how cloudy the situation is regarding his health, DFS players should exercise caution before putting Favors into a lineup.
More News
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Logs eight minutes in Monday's loss•
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Cleared to return Monday•
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Will be true game-time decision•
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Questionable Monday•
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Doubtful for Saturday•
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.