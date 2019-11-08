Play

Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Could have minutes limit

Coach Alvin Gentry noted that he has to check with the training staff to see if Favors is on a minutes restriction for Friday's game against the Raptors, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Favors played just eight minutes Monday during his return from a knee injury. Considering how cloudy the situation is regarding his health, DFS players should exercise caution before putting Favors into a lineup.

