Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Dealing with back spasms
Favors is questionable to return to Saturday's game against the Heat with lower-back spasms.
The 28-year-old played only eight minutes during the first half due to the back spasms and had two points, four rebounds and two assists. Jaxson Hayes should see increased run while Favors remains sidelined.
