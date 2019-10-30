Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Coach Alvin Gentry said Favors (knee) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's game against the Nuggets, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Favors missed Monday's game with right knee soreness, and while he has yet to return to practice, there's a chance he'll be available for Thursday's tilt against Denver. The Pelicans will wait and see how Favors is feeling Thursday before determining his status. If Favors is unable to play, rookie Jaxson Hayes should once again benefit from increased run.
