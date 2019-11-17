Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Doesn't return Saturday
Favors didn't return to Saturday's 109-94 loss to the Heat after exiting in the first half of the contest with lower-back spasms. He posted two points (1-1 FG), four rebounds and two assists in eight minutes before departing.
The Pelicans labeled Favors as questionable to return following his departure from the contest, but he was ultimately withheld from action for the rest of the night. New Orleans will finish out a back-to-back set Sunday against the Warriors, so there's a decent chance Favors is forced to sit out that contest. With Jahlil Okafor (ankle) also uncertain for the contest, Jaxson Hayes could be looking at a substantial workload at center.
