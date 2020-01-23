Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Double-double in 23 minutes

Favors finished with 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and one steal in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 121-117 loss to the Spurs.

Favors returned to the lineup following a one-game absence with a back injury and turned in his 12th double-double through 26 appearances. If he's able to stay relatively healthy for the second half of the season Favors could end up surpassing his previous record of 25 double-doubles across 73 games in 2013-14.