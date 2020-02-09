Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Double-double in 24 minutes

Favors finished with 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes during Saturday's 124-117 win over the Pacers.

Favors hauled in double-digit boards for the fourth time in the last five games, as he continues to average a career-best 10.0 rebounds through 34 appearances. He's also managing career highs in assists and field-goal percentage. Nevertheless, even with Zion Williamson (ankle) sitting this one out, Favors didn't receive a ton of minutes, and he has seen more than 24 minutes in only three of the eight games Williamson has played thus far.