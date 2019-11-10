Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Double-double in Saturday's win
Favors finished with 10 points (5-10 FG), 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Saturday's 115-110 win over the Hornets.
Favors had by far his best showing of the season, logging his first double-double and exceeding 22 minutes for the first time through six games. He has struggled with a knee injury here in the early going, but Favors may end up being a fairly steady option at center if he ends up playing this many minutes on a regular basis.
