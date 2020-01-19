Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Double-double in wild loss
Favors scored a team-high 22 points (10-10 FG, 2-4 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, three assists and a steal in 28 minutes during Saturday's 133-130 loss to the Clippers.
The veteran big continues to be a strong presence on the glass for the Pelicans. Favors has recorded double-digit boards in 11 of his last 13 games, averaging 11.7 points, 11.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 blocks over that stretch despite missing two contests in the middle with a mild hamstring issue.
