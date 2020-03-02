Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Double-doubles in defeat

Favors contributed 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, one steal and one block in 27 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Lakers.

In the four post-break games prior to this one, Favors' scoring has been worse than it was beforehand, putting up just 6.8 points per game in that span. Although, he's still been a top 100 player during that period thanks to his 10.3 boards, 1.0 blocks, 0.8 steals and 61.9 percent shooting. He showed those hustle stats early in this game, accumulating 10 boards, one steal and one block by half-time. While it hasn't been the career fantasy year that some may have hoped for, Favors is still doing enough to be worth owning in most leagues.